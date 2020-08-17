1/
Paul Michael Stanley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Michael Stanley announce his passing on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 in Hendersonville, North Carolina at the age of 77. Following a long battle with dementia, Paul passed away peacefully at the Elizabeth House.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Clara Stanley, and his brothers Fred and Robin Stanley.
Paul was a wonderful husband, dad, uncle, brother, grandfather, friend, teacher, and coach. He was loved and changed the lives of many as a teacher and coach. He loved life and his happiness was shown through his smile and laughter.
Paul will be remembered by his wife of 34 years and love of his life Jan Stanley. Along with his three children, Jason and his wife Michelle, Tiffany and her husband Robbie, and Brooke and her husband Zach. He is also survived by his siblings Gordan (Nancy), Wesley (Ann), Dale (Edna), Barbara (Furman), Guy (Barbara) and Jeff. He was also loved by his mother-in-law Carol Erickson, and very much enjoyed his grandchildren Jacob, Zach, Cooper, Rylee, and Beau.
A special thank you to the Four Seasons Compassion for Life in Hendersonville, NC for their loving care and support.
The Celebration of Life for Paul will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul's name may be made out to MRLEC at Mills River United Methodist Church. 137 Old Turnpike Rd, Mills River, NC 28759 or the Four Seasons Compassion for Life at 571 W. Allen St., Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Professional service rendered by the Donald I Roseboro Funeral and Cremation Service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald I Roseboro Funeral & Cremation - East Flat Rock
117 West Blue Ridge Road
East Flat Rock, NC 28726
(828) 435-1316
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
Jan and family,

Curt and I want to thank you for sharing Paul with us over the years. He was influential in Curt's life as a high school football coach, mentor, and friend. Paul influenced the lives of so many people and we are grateful we knew him. When I saw him at MRLEC last year, he was happy, gracious, and so very kind. Our prayers are with you and all of your family.
Love in Christ,
Curt and Debbie Moore
Debbie Moore
Friend
August 17, 2020
Paul was my friend, mentor, and confidant for 23 of the 25 years that I coached in high school. I am forever grateful for his friendship and life’s lessons that I learned from him. I miss his smile and laughter. His memories are forever burned into my life, and yes, he definitely made a difference in every life he touched. We shared many, many laughs and also shed tears together. Jan, Jason, and Brooke, our hearts may have sorrow now, but if we continue to follow Christ’s teachings, trust, and continue the Faith, Paul will be waiting to greet us along with our Heavenly Father.
Frank Cope
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved