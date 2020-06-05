Paul Randolph Connell, 84, of Hendersonville passed away peacefully in his sleep and into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation. A native of Camden, SC, he had resided in Henderson Co. for the past 20 years. He had also resided in Columbia and Lexington, SC prior to moving to Hendersonville. He was a son of the late Charlie Lee and Eula Belle Connell. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, James, Alvin, Floyd and Frank.Paul graduated from Camden High School and then attended Wingate College on a football scholarship prior to joining the military. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Paul owned barbershops in both Columbia and Lexington, SC for over 30 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of First Baptist Church and was both a Shriner and Freemason.He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary Louise Henderson Connell; son, Paul Lindsay Connell and his wife, Shannon of Sanford, NC; grandsons, Oliver and Silas Connell; sister, Doris Hoover and her husband, Buddy; brother, Richard Connell and his wife, Betty and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Bethel Wesleyan Church Cemetery with Reverend Steve Scoggins officiating.Online condolences may be offered by visitingForest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.