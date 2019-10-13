|
|
Paul Rowland, 88, born February 20, 1931 passed away peacefully at Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC on Saturday, July 27, 2019 after a battle with melanoma. He was a resident of Etowah for six years and a member of Etowah United Methodist Church where he worked tirelessly every year preparing for the annual flea market which was dedicated to him this year.
A native of Marion, Ohio, Paul was the son of Perry G. Rowland and Minnie Risch Rowland.
He was preceded in death by all his siblings Charles, Carl, Donna, Dorothy, and his son Jack E. Rowland.
Paul served in the US Army four years and was a veteran of the Korean War. He then became a firefighter for the City of Marion, Ohio Fire Department for 29 years. He built homes during his days off and spent the rest of his retirement years serving others by providing handyman services which he enjoyed immensely.
Family, friends and coworkers will never forget his laughter, smile, stories and practical jokes.
He was a resident of Arizona for 24 years and continued his service to others repairing just about everything he was asked to do.
Paul is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of 37 years, Jan Rowland, sons Brent (Maria) Rowland, Bruce (Krista) Rowland and daughter Jill Rowland (Phil Scott) and stepchildren Kelly McEntee (Angela Dicks) and Steve (Darlene) McEntee. Also seven grandchildren and three great granddaughters survive him.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at Etowah United Methodist Church (110 Brickyard Road, Etowah, NC 28729) at 1:30 PM with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Reverend Richard Buff will be officiating. Memorials may be given either to Etowah United Methodist Church or to the Marion City Fire Department in memory of Paul Rowland. The fire department donations may be sent to the church and will be forwarded to Marion.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019