Dr. Paul Vanek, 82 of Hendersonville, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
A native of Toronto, Canada, he was the son of the late Thomas Vanek and Anna Wolgeruch Vanek. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Sheldon and Roy Vanek.
He was a graduate of the University of Toronto with a Bachelor's and Doctorate Degrees in Dentistry. He continued his education at the University of Michigan with a concentration in Endodontic Dentistry. He not only practiced but also taught dentistry in Ann Arbor, Michigan as well as in Toronto, Canada. He was a past president of the Canadian Endodontic Association. He was also a very active member of every temple he worshipped at. In Ann Arbor, he served as President of Temple Beth Emeth, as well as the Vice Chairman of the Union of Reform Judaism. After he relocated to Hendersonville over 20 years ago he became an active member of the Agudas Israel Congregation and served two terms as their President.
He is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Iris Vanek. He is also survived by two daughters: Julie Vanek of Newton, MA, and Jodi Vanek Wallo and her husband, Bill of Ann Arbor, MI. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Ellen Vanek and Rhonda Vanek and brother-in-law Jay Thorpe and his wife, Roberta. He is also survived by step children: Karen Franco and David Davis, Janet and Larry Gordon, Susie Franco and Steve Krakow all of Miami, FL, and Steve and Kelly Franco of Austin, TX. Twelve grandchildren: Jake Pasternack and his wife, Emma, Alex Pasternack, Josh Gordon, and his wife, Yocheved, Zack Gordon, Eli Gordon, Bari Gordon, Sophie Gordon, Gaby Martinez, Julia Franco, Isabelle Franco, Zelda Franco, and Nick Franco. He is also survived by six great grandchildren: Mia Paternack, Ava Pasternack, Aaron Gordon, Ilan Gordon, Nili Gordon and Judah Gordon.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., today, Friday May 3, 2019 at Agudus Israel Congregation in Hendersonville with the Rabbi Rachael Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Paul's memory be directed to Agudas Israel Congregation, 505 Glasgow Lane, Hendersonville, N.C., 28739 or Pardee Hospital Foundation, 561 Fleming Street, Hendersonville, NC. 28739.
Published in The Times-News from May 2 to May 3, 2019