|
|
Pearl Lovin Barnes, 98 of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Carolina Village; where she had lived for the past sixteen years.
A native of Yancey County, she was the daughter of the late Van Buren and Cora Ray Lovin. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Billie Jean Anshen and Carolyn Lou Barnes; three sisters, Ollie Hensley, Pansy Bailey, and Minnie Asbury; four brothers, Fred, George, Ray, and Clyde Lovin.
Pearl retired from Cranston after thirty years of service. She loved sewing, bowling, playing bingo, working in Village Treasures at Carolina Village, traveling with Christian Tours, and spending time with her family.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Carolina Village Care Center and Medical Center for the excellent care she received and extend a special thanks to Four Season's Hospice.
She is survived by one son Bobby Barnes and his wife Wilma of Mills River, NC; five grandchildren, Brad Barnes and his wife Brooke of Mills River, NC, Denise Gonsales and her husband Martin of Rincon, GA, Penny West and her husband Dean of Brevard, NC, Karin Ellis and her husband Todd of Edgemoor, SC, and David Anshen of Evinburg, TX; thirteen great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Hazel Shelton of Hendersonville, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Boylston Baptist Church with Rev. James Burress will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial be made in her memory to: Boylston Baptist Church Building Fund, 10641 Boylston Hwy, Mills River, NC 28759.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from May 12 to May 13, 2019