Peggy Jean Rennie, 90, of Hendersonville, NC passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, due to a brief period of declining health. She was born in Fair Lawn, NJ to the late Lucille Faison and Irvin Earl Price. She is also preceded in death by her step-father, George Wilkinson, son, Michael Rennie and sister, Nannette Price Adamson.
Her life was a living example of how to love everyone, without limits or conditions. She became everyone's mom, grandma, sister, and dearest friend. You only needed to meet her once, and you were immediately part of her family. Everyone knew "Peg" and will miss the way her face would always light up when she saw them. She was a great listener and encourager, but most of all, had the ability to look at life as a child at heart.
Left to cherish Peggy's memory are her children, Charles Rennie, Deborah Rennie, and James Rennie and her siblings, Susan Price Stephens and William Earl Price, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family & friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life event in memory of Peggy at the Loft in Hendersonville. Date and time to be announced at a later time.
Published in The Times-News on June 27, 2019