October 28, 1958-February 3, 2019
Penny Jo Fortune of Woodscape Dr., Mills River, NC passed away February 3, 2019 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, NC.
Born October 28, 1958 in Fort Benning, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Norma M. and Major Samuel A. Fortune, Jr.
Survivors include two sisters: Gail Fortune Allen (Michael) of Charlotte, NC) and Mary Lou Fortune Stilwell (Joel) of Newton, NC. , Sisters from another mother: Inda Jane Winters (Newton, NC), Phyllis Whittington (Flat Rock, NC) and Annette McKinney (Charlotte, NC). Her earthly guardian angel: Amelia Cox (Mills River, NC). Nieces: Kimberly G. Brooks (Midland, NC) and Anitra J. Marra ( Lenoir, NC ), Nephew: Michael Shane Allen (Peachland, NC), also numerous great nieces and great nephews.
She was a graduate of T. C. Roberson High School and Blue Ridge Community College with a degree in Child Development. Penny loved every child she encountered in her 31 years in child care and continued her love and support to our Mother and many many residents at Lakewood Care Center in Denver, NC. She was a determined warrior, very loving, caring, supportive, daughter, sister and friend to many. "God Bless You Real Good-Love You To The Moon And Back Always And Forever " She will be greatly missed until we see her again.
A celebration of life will be held at French Broad Baptist Church, 182 Grandview Lane, Hendersonville, NC at 1 pm February 23rd with Pastor Kemuel Pruitt officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Donita Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092, Levine and Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078 or National Kidney Foundation, Finance Dept., 30 East 33rd St., NY, NY 10016 or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019