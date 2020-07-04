Perry Troy Robinson, 81, of Hendersonville, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Pardee UNC Healthcare. Although a native of Madison County, he has lived most of his life in Hendersonville. He was born November 17, 1938, in Madison County to the late Joe Perry Robinson and Zella Norton Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Reed Robinson, brother, Roy Robinson and his sister Grace Ponder.
He served 33 loyal years with E.I. DuPont after his retirement, he began working as a clock repairman.
Mr. Robinson is survived by his two sons, Perry Dean Robinson and his wife Jeannie of Flat Rock and Tracy Troy Robinson and his wife Robin of Alabama; daughter, Laura Robinson O'Connor and her husband Mike of Flat Rock; grandchildren, Brandon, Amy, Kerra, Ryan, Amber and Kaitlyn; 7 great grandchildren and his brother, J. P. Robinson of Pisgah Forest.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Shepherd Memorial Park with Ricky Robinson officiating.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.