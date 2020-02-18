|
Perry Webster Mace, 78, of Hendersonville died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home following an extended illness.
Born in Arlington, Virginia, he was a son of the late Howard and Dorothy Mace. He was a graduate of Ohio University and attended George Washington University Law School.
He began his lengthy career in manufacturing in Cincinnati, then moved to Kentucky to start a family. While living in Kentucky he became a Kentucky Colonel, ran for State Representative, and was a State Officer in the Jaycees. In 1980 he became the Personnel Director for the Rockwell International start up in Fletcher, which was his proudest business achievement. He embraced Henderson County once he was here. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hendersonville where he was active in Stephen's Ministry. He was a member of Elk's Lodge 1616 for many years. In retirement he acted and directed in Belfry Players at Blue Ridge Community College, started a Property Management Company, served on the Hendersonville Planning Board and was very active in politics. He was a member of Hendersonville Country Club and played many rounds of golf at both Hendersonville Country Club and Crooked Creek. He shot his age at 67. On the golf course he built many deep and lifelong friendships and won many $2 Nassau's in the Noon Group. For many years he was a feared competitor in net handicap Golf Tournaments and for a time was known as the best 12 handicap in the County.
There was nothing more important to Perry than his family. Surviving is his wife of 58 years Susan Mace; daughters Laurie Althaus (David) of Chapel Hill and Terri Mace of Asheville; son Stephen Mace (Tippi) of Hendersonville; grandchildren Catie Johnson, Christian and Carlisle Mace, Max, Hannah and Lucas Longley, and Olivia and Cameron Morrow; one great-granddaughter Hazel Rose Longley; a brother Stanley Mace of Wilmington; brother-in-law Bob Stephens (Bet); nieces Suzanne Perisic and Jennifer Mace; and nephews Rob Stephens and Darren Mace.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, February 22, at First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or the Alzheimers Association (ALZ.org). To offer online condolences, visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com. Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020