Peter E. Bedoian, 86 of Hendersonville, NC, died Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Carolina Village.
A native of Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Israel & Anna Bedoian. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Diane C. Bedoian, who died in 2012; and one sister, Mary Wodziak.
Pete lived in Lowell, IN, Calumet Park, IL, Blue Island, IL, before moving to Saluda, NC, 23 years ago. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean War and was stationed in Iceland. Pete retired from Linde Air Products in East Chicago, IN. In retirement, he worked at Langen Realty in Lowell, IN; Carquest in Hendersonville, NC; Camp Green Cove and Camp Mondamin in Zirconia, NC.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, where he volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister. Pete was a member of Knights of Columbus and Youche Country Club. He was elected Township Trustee in IN and in IL. Pete enjoyed playing golf, playing the accordion, and, most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by a son, Michael Bedoian and his wife Shanda of Saluda, NC; three daughters, Susan Gavin and her husband Bill of Goodyear, AZ, Sharon Wagner and her husband Jeff of Winamac, IN, and Laura Langen and her husband Doug of Zionsville, IN; his loving companion, Joan Wright of Hendersonville, NC; three brothers, John Bedoian and his wife Judy, Charlie Bedoian, and Bob Bedoian and his wife Pat; one sister, Margaret Novak; seven grandchildren, Jacquelyn Jeanes and her husband Zach, Nicholas Williams and his wife Caroline, Steven Wagner, Micayla Bedoian, Jenna Langen, Alyssa Wagner, Cyrena Bedoian; two great-grandchildren, Ella June Jeanes and Cameron Kai Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Praveen Turaka officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Burial will take place at St. Peter Cemetery in Winamac, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in his honor.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019