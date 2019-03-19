|
Peter Fredrick Hobson 74, of Hendersonville passed away Monday March 18, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
A native of Crystal Lake IL, he had been a long term resident of Henderson County. He was preceded in death by one brother Chris Hobson and a niece Stephanie Hobson.
Peter worked for General Motors, before owning and operating his own business. He loved to scuba dive and travel.
Survivors include, his daughter Ricci Corn (Mike), one granddaughter Faith Elizabeth Corn all of Hendersonville and one nephew Jacob Hobson of CA.
No service is planned.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019