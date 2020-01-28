|
|
Philip Alexander Gresh, age 89, died peacefully on January 27, 2020. He is survived by sister, Hazel; brothers, Donald Gresh and Gary Gresh; daughter, Donna Gresh; son, David Gresh; and grandchildren Miranda and Owen Kephart, and Matthew Gresh. His wife, Maija died in 2007.
Philip was a veteran of the Korean War as a Submarine Radarman. Following the war he attended Carnegie Institute of Technology, majoring in Electrical Engineering. He had a long career at Bell Laboratories and related companies in the Bell System. In retirement he enjoyed travel with his wife Maija and later he enjoyed time spent with friend, Jeanne Weaver. He was involved in many volunteer activities in the Hendersonville area, including tutoring in math, ushering at the Flat Rock Playhouse, delivering meals on wheels, and serving at the county courthouse. Other interests of his included competitive bridge where he attained Life Master status, fishing, hunting and annual trips to resorts with his family and their children.
His memorial service will be held at Pretty Place which he loved dearly and where his wife Maija's memorial was also held.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020