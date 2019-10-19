|
MILLS RIVER -Philip Loren Bostrom died at his home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born February 8, 1950 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, son of the late Rev. Jay Bostrom and the late Esther Haycock Bostrom Engman.
Phil greeted the world with wonder and whimsy. He was curious and generous, calm and silly, thoughtful and kind. He believed that if you are able to do something to make life easier for someone, you should just do it, even if it's hard. He loved the earth and all creatures, and even tolerated cats. Phil served his whole career as a United Methodist minister in Minnesota and South Carolina. He was always ready to go for a walk, and found his own congregation in the woods as part of a hiking group comprised of other ministers. Above all, Phil loved.
Phil was preceded in death by his stepfather Harvey Engman and brother Mark Bostrom, and is survived by his siblings David W. Bostrom (Marilyn Johnson) and Lynn Bostrom Hancock (John), his wife Kathy, daughter Beth, son Shannon (Megan McCarty), and delightful granddaughter Lily.
In lieu of flowers, Phil's family requests donations to one or more of the following organizations: St Timothy United Methodist Church, Brevard, NC: https://www.sttimothy-brevard.org/give; The Sierra Club Western North Carolina Chapter; Metropolitan Ministries, Tampa, FL: www.metromin.org; Branches: www.branchesfl.org.
