Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Philip Holden Obituary
Philip Holden, 81, married to Jan for 62 years of fun and adventure, died peacefully at his home July 7, 2019 with his wife by his side.
Phil was a loving husband, father, PopPop, brother, and uncle, Cleveland Brown's Fan and friend. He lived large, traveling the world and sharing his infectious laugh with everyone he met. He leaves a hole in our hearts; wife, Jan; daughters, Cathi (Robin), Lori (Greg), Nanci (Greg); grandchildren, Jocelyn, Ethan (Heaven), Mark (Cody), Max (Abigail), Phil, and Stella; great-grandson, Liam; brothers, Paul and Bob (Sandra); brother-in-law, John (Pam); a number of nieces and nephews; and extended family, Keiko and Johnny.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 10 to July 11, 2019
