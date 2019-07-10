|
Philip Holden, 81, married to Jan for 62 years of fun and adventure, died peacefully at his home July 7, 2019 with his wife by his side.
Phil was a loving husband, father, PopPop, brother, and uncle, Cleveland Brown's Fan and friend. He lived large, traveling the world and sharing his infectious laugh with everyone he met. He leaves a hole in our hearts; wife, Jan; daughters, Cathi (Robin), Lori (Greg), Nanci (Greg); grandchildren, Jocelyn, Ethan (Heaven), Mark (Cody), Max (Abigail), Phil, and Stella; great-grandson, Liam; brothers, Paul and Bob (Sandra); brother-in-law, John (Pam); a number of nieces and nephews; and extended family, Keiko and Johnny.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Published in The Times-News from July 10 to July 11, 2019