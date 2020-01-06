|
Philip Steven Van Dam
ZIRCONIA- Philip Steven Van Dam, 77, was born March 25, 1942 in Brooklyn Mass to the late George and Beatrice Van Dam and departed this life December 30, 2019.
Mr. Van Dam served in the US Army. He was owner and operator of Fulton Marine International.
Left to cherish fond memories are his wife Faith Robin Van Dam, two sons; Brian J. and Gregory A. Van Dam, two stepsons; Micheal P. and Steven P. Puzon, seven grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held 11:30 am Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 2810 Cabin Creek Road, Zirconia, NC. Please park at Mountain Valley Baptist Church at the Intersection of Cabin Creek Rd and Cemetery Rd.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020