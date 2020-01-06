Home

Donald I Roseboro Funeral & Cremation - Flat Rock
117 West Blue Ridge Road
East Flat Rock, NC 28726
(828) 435-1316
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Van Dam family plot
8246 Pinnacle Mountain Road
Zirconia, NC
Philip Steven Van Dam


1942 - 2019
Philip Steven Van Dam Obituary
Philip Steven Van Dam

ZIRCONIA- Philip Steven Van Dam, 77, was born March 25, 1942 in Brooklyn Mass to the late George and Beatrice Van Dam and departed this life December 30, 2019.

Mr. Van Dam served in the US Army. He was owner and operator of Fulton Marine International.

Left to cherish fond memories are his wife Faith Robin Van Dam, two sons; Brian J. and Gregory A. Van Dam, two stepsons; Micheal P. and Steven P. Puzon, seven grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 11:30 am Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 2810 Cabin Creek Road, Zirconia, NC. Please park at Mountain Valley Baptist Church at the Intersection of Cabin Creek Rd and Cemetery Rd.

Professional Services rendered by the Donald I Roseboro Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
