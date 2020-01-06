|
|
ZIRCONIA- Phillip Steven VanDam, 77, was born March 25, 1942 in Brooklyn Mass. to the late George and Beatrice VanDam and departed this life December 30, 2019.
Mr. VanDam served in the US Army. He was owner and operator of Fulton Marine International.
Left to cherish fond memories are his wife Faith Robin VanDam, two sons; Brian J. and Gregory A. VanDam, two stepsons; Micheal P. and Steven P. Puzon, seven grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held 11:30 am Wednesday January 8, 2020 at VanDam family plot at 8246 Pinnacle Mountain Road Zirconia, NC
Professional Service rendered by the Donald I Roseboro Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020