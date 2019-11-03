|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Phyllis Orr Hill, 84, of Hendersonville on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Phyllis was the daughter of the late Albert and Ora Whitaker Orr of Mills River. She was a proud 1953 graduate of the historic Mills River High School. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Haddon Hill; son, Greg Hill; Fiancé, Charles "Dude" Stepp; sister, Martha "Boots" Whitaker; brother-in-law, Dewey Whitaker and brother-in-law, Andy Orr.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Carlton "Cotton" Bishop of Hendersonville; sister, Peggy Orr of Mountain Home; brother, Kenneth Orr of Etowah and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis loved life. She enjoyed laughing, family gatherings and seeing people she knew at Piggys (where she was known as Miss America), Music on Main, music at Firehouse Subs (where she will be remembered for her bright lipstick).
When her illness quickly progressed, she moved to Fletcher View Inn where David, his staff and other residents became her second loving family. We will be forever grateful to them.
A graveside service will be held 3:30 PM Tuesday, November 5th at the Whitaker Cemetery with Pastor Gary Strang officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.blueridgehumane.org.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019