HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Phyllis Orr Rogers, 93, of Hendersonville, NC went to be with the
Lord, July 8, 2019.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Milda Guice Orr and was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Cecil Rogers and her brother, Harold "Bud" Orr. people enjoyed her beautiful wedding and birthday cakes. She also taught cake decorating at Blue Ridge Community College for several years.
Survivors include a daughter, Thelma Marlatt of Pittsboro, NC; a son, Allen Rogers of Hendersonville; five sisters, Christine Lyda, Ethel Pittillo and her husband Jack, Mary Lamb, Marie Blackwell and her husband Dan all of Hendersonville and Ann Huff of Greenville, SC and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 10th at Jackson Funeral Service with Rev. Suzanne Russell and Rev. Dan Blackwell officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : Victory Tabernacle, PO Box 631, East Flat Rock, NC 28726 or to your favorite charity.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from July 8 to July 9, 2019