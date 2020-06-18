Pricilla Burns Wilson, age 75, of Hendersonville, died Tuesday, June 8, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina. She was born June 16, 1944 to the late Fred and Hilda S. Burns.

Pricilla was born in Morganton, North Carolina but lived in the mountains of West Virginia, Chicago, Atlanta and then back here to the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina-all places where she drew inspiration for her incredible artwork of all varieties.

Pricilla graduated from Washington College Academy High School in Washington College, Tennessee which is the oldest learning institution west of the Allegheny Mountains and was founded in 1780. She attended Western Carolina University and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Art and attended West Virginia State University and received her Business degree.

Pricilla worked as a Commercial Artist her entire adult life and also as a Stockbroker. She loved working in stained glass, loved to paint, loved to carve and she loved to sculpt clay. She also loved to write poetry. Pricilla even still holds a record for having one of the most beautiful and highest selling auctioned "Downtown Bears" to date.

She is survived by her husband of more than 54 years, Earnest L. Wilson, III, one brother Larry Burns and his wife Sylvia of Hickory, North Carolina and a niece Mary Warren and her husband Derrick of Lincolnton, North Carolina. She is also survived by her great grand-niece Sophia Warren of Lincolnton, NC, brother-in-law Sam Wilson and his wife Michelle of East Flat Rock, NC, nephew David Wilson of Dana, NC and finally niece Carey Jones and her husband Daniel of Mooresville, NC.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Mission Hospital for the steadfast and dedicated care they gave throughout Priscilla's stay.

Her unique gift of being an artist while also being able to work tirelessly on a business level endeared Pricilla to everyone who met her. She threw herself into every single project and work of art she took on. The result was nothing short of breathtaking and remarkable. Quite simply, everyone loved Pricilla and she will be terribly missed because she added so much beauty to this world – not only with her volumes of art that she created, but with who she was as a wife, co-worker, as an aunt, as a friend, and as a person

.Thos. Shepherd & Son is in charge of the arrangements. A celebration of her life will be held at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 where a small display of her art and poetry will be shared with friends and family.



