January 12, 1951 – November 13, 2019
Priscilla Price Jones Smith, 68, of Pisgah Forest, NC passed away on Wednesday, November 13,
2019. Priscilla was born in Southern California in 1951. She was raised by Jack and Doris Price in Lake Oswego, Oregon She was a wonderful woman who brought love and life to the many people who were fortunate to have met her.
Priscilla attended college at Central Washington State, where she met Jerry Glenn Jones with whom she married. Priscilla is survived by her children: Eli, Darcy, Amanda, and Micah. Priscilla and Jerry divorced in the late 1980's
Priscilla went back to school In the mid 1990's to earn her nursing degree. She graduated from Western Carolina University in 1995.
In the late 1990's Priscilla married Luther Elly Smith. In the early 2000's Priscilla set to building her dream home with Luther in Pisgah Forest, NC. They call this home Ottaray.
Priscilla is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Mia, Jack, Piper, Luca, Rowan, Quinn, Seren, Milo and Ivy. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Priscilla was a Master Gardener and enjoyed knitting, sewing and cooking. She loved to spend time with the many friends that she made over the years, travelling and dining with them frequently. She loved to travel, when her health permitted.
Priscilla was pre-deceased by her husband Luther, who passed away in June of 2019. She will always be remembered as a fighter who battled against her lifelong heart condition.
Priscilla was a strong, independent, loving, and caring individual. She left a legacy of four strong, independent children, and nine amazing grandchildren.
A memorial service and celebration of Priscilla Price Jones Smith's life is scheduled for Sunday,
January 12, 2020. The celebration will take place at The Barn at the Tall Oaks Farm, 28 Bradley Road, Hendersonville, NC. Guests are invited to this celebration between 1:00pm and 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the American Heart Association in her honor.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com. Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020