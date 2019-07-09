|
Ralph Jack Quinn, 76 of Hendersonville, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Hendersonville Brian Center.
He is a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County. He was the son of the late Ralph Posey and Evelyn Barnwell Quinn. He attended Flat Rock High School and was in the US Army Reserves. He owned his own flooring business for many years and finished his career at Cobble Dairy for 12 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert A. Quinn and sister, Lois (June) Davidson.
Surviving are his children, Ralph Jackie Quinn Jr. (Julie), Crystal Quinn Harris (Johnny), Tonya Quinn Stanley (Ben) and his sister Ruby Ellen Raines, all of Hendersonville. He has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He loved fishing, hunting, and golf, where he was well-known for all his hole-in-ones.
He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 4pm, followed by a memorial service at 5pm at Refuge Baptist Church, 27 Oleta Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice for all their wonderful care.
We want to thank all the wonderful nurses that helped our dad during his stay at the Brian Center.
God Bless.
Published in The Times-News from July 9 to July 10, 2019