Mr. Ralph Joseph "Joe" Hudson, 87, a lifelong resident of Hendersonville, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Mr. Hudson was born September 20, 1932, in Henderson County. He was preceded in death by his wife Carmelita Hudson.

He is survived by his three daughters, Cynthia McCraw of Hendersonville, Karen Styles of Weaverville and Rebecca Constant of Hendersonville.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

