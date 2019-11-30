Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Fry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Dr. Ralph L. Fry Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Dr. Ralph L. Fry Jr. Obituary
Rev. Dr. Ralph L. Fry, Jr., 79, of Hendersonville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. He was surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at Shuler Funeral Home from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. The funeral service will be held at Bethel Wesleyan Church on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1pm, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Tim Clark and Dr. Logan Sparling will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -