Rev. Dr. Ralph L. Fry, Jr., 79, of Hendersonville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. He was surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at Shuler Funeral Home from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. The funeral service will be held at Bethel Wesleyan Church on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1pm, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Tim Clark and Dr. Logan Sparling will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home.
