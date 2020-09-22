1/1
Ralph Lewis "Papaw" McMurray, Sr.

November 10, 1937 - September 19, 2020
Ralph Lewis McMurray Sr. "Papaw", 82, of Hendersonville NC, went home to be with Lord during the early morning hours in his home on Saturday, September 19th, 2020.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Thattus and Nellie McMurray in which he was one of eight children, his youngest sister, Brenda Tavel survives him. Ralph was married to the love of his life, Catherine Helms McMurray, for over sixty years, who now survives him in death. He is survived by his loving children, Son, Ralph McMurray Jr. and spouse Susan; Daughter, Cheryl McMurray Fowler and husband Scott Fowler; Daughter, Charon McMurray Crisp and husband Brian Crisp; he also is survived by several grandchildren, Courtney Fowler, Ethan Fowler, Candace Fowler, and Fiancé Aaron Redden, Brittainy Crisp, Brandon Crisp, Brooke Crisp, Kelsi McMurray Freeman and husband Clayton Freeman. Also, surviving are sons Graham and Jackie McMurray and their families.
Ralph was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved taking long drives with his wife, farming cabbage during the fall for his business, Granny's Produce Stand on Hwy 64, bird watching, he loved the snow and spending the holidays surrounded by his family. Ralph worked for JP Stevens for 25 years, followed by Meritor for 27 years.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home located at 538 Tracy Grove Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792. The funeral service will immediately follow.
Pall Bearers as follows: Ralph McMurray Jr. (Son and Honorary Paul Bearer), Scott Fowler (Son-in-law), Brian Crisp (Son-in-law), Ethan Fowler (Grandson), Brandon Crisp (Grandson), Aaron Redden (Grandson-in-law), Jack Tavel (Nephew), Stan Lancaster (Brother-in-law and Honorary Paul Bearer).
Please continue to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

Published in Times-News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
