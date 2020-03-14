|
Ralph Willis McMinn, 90, of Hendersonville died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. He was born March 25, 1929 at his home in Fletcher, North Carolina to the late George Pinkney McMinn and Anna Jeanette Clark McMinn. In addition to his parents Ralph was preceded in death by his son Larry Dean McMinn, one daughter Karen Anita McMinn & eight siblings.
A Henderson County native Ralph loved it here so much here he spent his entire life here as the patriarch of his growing family and being an active member of his community. He was a graduate of Fletcher High School. He then served in the US Armed Forces where he spent two years stationed in Japan during the Korean War. Ralph was employed at Cranston Print Works and retired after over 40 years as a print technician specialist. He was a lifelong member of Locust Grove Baptist church where he served as a Deacon and as a Director of Music. Ralph loved his church family and loved to learn new things. He was a beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend; he will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife, of almost 70 years, Cora Taylor McMinn, one daughter Tonya McMinn Rainey and her husband Donnie Rainey of Hartsville, SC. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Locust Grove Baptist Church in Hendersonville, NC; officiated by Reverend Dan Blackwell and Pastor Tyler Pegram. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 1:45pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will immediately follow at Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Ralph's memory be made to The Salvation Army of Hendersonville, 239 3rd Ave E, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28792.
