Randal Nicholson, 77, of Enumclaw, WA peacefully passed away January 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma. He was born in Transylvania County, NC to Clarence and Mildred Nicholson of Pisgah Forest, NC on January 27,1942. He graduated from Brevard High School. Randal was a Vietnam veteran in the Army. He worked at the Weyerhaeuser White River Lumber Mill as a saw filer until it closed, and he retired. Randal loved hunting, fishing, chopping wood, and nature. He enjoyed road trips to Pisgah Forest, NC and Susanville, CA to visit family.
Randal is survived by his wife of 53 years Linda (West) Nicholson; daughters Michele Patterson (David) of Bonney Lake and Susan Nicholson of Enumclaw; siblings Mary Jane Bailey (Loyd) of Brevard, NC, Bruce Nicholson (Helen) and Betty Sue Robinson (Glenn) of Pisgah Forest, NC; and 2 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Boyce and Howard; and sisters Vivian and Blanche.
Memorials may be made to Plateau Outreach Ministries, PO Box 391, Enumclaw WA 98022 or a charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Enumclaw High School Commons at 1 p.m. Please share a memory on the tribute wall at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020