Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weeks' Enumclaw Funeral Home
1810 Wells Street
Enumclaw, WA 98022
(360) 825-3548
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Enumclaw High School Commons
Resources
More Obituaries for Randal Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randal Nicholson


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randal Nicholson Obituary
Randal Nicholson, 77, of Enumclaw, WA peacefully passed away January 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma. He was born in Transylvania County, NC to Clarence and Mildred Nicholson of Pisgah Forest, NC on January 27,1942. He graduated from Brevard High School. Randal was a Vietnam veteran in the Army. He worked at the Weyerhaeuser White River Lumber Mill as a saw filer until it closed, and he retired. Randal loved hunting, fishing, chopping wood, and nature. He enjoyed road trips to Pisgah Forest, NC and Susanville, CA to visit family.
Randal is survived by his wife of 53 years Linda (West) Nicholson; daughters Michele Patterson (David) of Bonney Lake and Susan Nicholson of Enumclaw; siblings Mary Jane Bailey (Loyd) of Brevard, NC, Bruce Nicholson (Helen) and Betty Sue Robinson (Glenn) of Pisgah Forest, NC; and 2 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Boyce and Howard; and sisters Vivian and Blanche.
Memorials may be made to Plateau Outreach Ministries, PO Box 391, Enumclaw WA 98022 or a charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Enumclaw High School Commons at 1 p.m. Please share a memory on the tribute wall at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weeks' Enumclaw Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -