|
|
EAST FLAT ROCK, NC- Randall "Randy" Gilliam, 59, of East Flat Rock, NC went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Gilliam; a sister, Angie Cornett and his father, Billy Ray Gilliam.
H e faithfully attended Middle Fork Baptist Church of Bat Cave, North Carolina where his son Rev. Randall Gilliam serves as pastor.
He enjoyed fishing and watching football and basketball. Among his favorite activities was spending time with his family-especially his grandchildren. Anywhere Randy went he was always holding a mug full of Diet Coke and made sure he always had several with him just in case the grandchildren drank all of Pawpaw's coke.
Randy is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Wanda "Wendy" Baker Gilliam; two sons, James Pind of Tennessee and Randall Gilliam and his wife Melinda of Hendersonville; a daughter, Nickie Pind of Florida; his mother and step-father, Beulah and Sam Dildine; six grandchildren; one great grandson; two brothers, Gary Gilliam and his wife Tami and Phillip Gilliam and his wife Donna along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday June 2nd at Maranatha Baptist Church with Rev. Randall Lee Gilliam and Rev. Matt Metzger officiating. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Gideons International.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at [email protected] or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from May 25 to May 26, 2019