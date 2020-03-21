|
Raoul Bernier, of Flat Rock, NC and Flagler Beach, FL, passed peacefully at his NC residence on Thursday, March 19, 2020 with his wife, Gretchen by his side.
Raoul was born in Providence, RI to the late Ernest and Frances Bernier. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Bernier, Jr.
After attending LaSalle Academy he served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on mine sweepers in the Pacific. Later he continued his education at Rhode Island School of Design, Rhode Island College, and Rhode Island Technical Institute. He taught in the Providence and Cranston public schools for 30 years.
Raoul's artistic and creative talents were expressed in his love for playing musical instruments, drawing, photography, designing and building furniture, and creating beautiful landscapes.
In earlier years he enjoyed the outdoor activities of camping, fishing, boating, and skiing in New England. After retirement Raoul and Gretchen divided their time between the mountains of NC and the seashore of Florida. Throughout their marriage they had traveled extensively in North America, Europe, Great Britain, and the Caribbean. Raoul's favorite place to vacation was Bermuda.
A very important part of Raoul's life were the dogs he adopted and dearly loved, including Buddy Lee and Max who already miss him. He volunteered at the Blue Ridge Humane Society. Therefore it would be appreciated if anyone would like to make a memorial donation to: Blue Ridge Human Society, 88 Centipede Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Rest in peace dear Raoul.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020