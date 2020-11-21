Ray E. Shaw Jr. of Columbus, N.C. Passed away November 20, 2020 at Tryon Estates.
He was born December 27, 1932 in Raleigh, North Carolina to the late Ray E. Shaw Sr. and Annie Mae Shaw. He graduated from Hugh Morson High School in 1951. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill until his reserve unit was called to active duty during the Korean War. Following his release from active duty, he returned to the university where he received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He was employed by the City of Greensboro, where he retired as Public Utilities Director in 1996 after serving 37 years. During this period he served as international director to both the American Water Works Association and the Water Environment Federation.
Ray was active in the Presbyterian Church where he served as deacon and elder. Later he joined the Congregational Church where he served as deacon and moderator.
After retirement, he relocated to Flat Rock where he served on the Village Council from 1999-2007. From 2003-2007 he served as Mayor. In 2013 Ray and his wife moved to Tryon Estates in Columbus, N.C.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Shaw; two sons, Richard Alan Shaw of Mount Pleasant, S.C. and Robert Randall Shaw and his wife, Michele Shaw of Clemson, S.C.; two granddaughters, McKenzie McCall of Summerville, S.C. and Riley Shaw of Clemson, S.C.
Services will be private.
