|
|
Raymond E. Clawson, 94, of Essex Junction, VT passed away August 17 of complications from dementia. Ray was born in Boone County. He graduated from New Ross High School and earned a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering at Purdue University. While at Purdue, he met his wife of 62 years, Marjorie.
Ray and Marge started their life together in Dayton, OH, where he worked for over 35 years as an engineer and manager for Dayton Power & Light Co. He later worked for PTI Services in Springfield, OH, and Corvus Systems, Inc. and Alphatech in Dayton.
Ray and Marge relocated to Hendersonville in 2000. He was her full-time caregiver and "knight in shining armor" in the last years of her life. After her death, Ray revived his involvement in the community, joining the Hendersonville First Congregational Church, making new friends, volunteering for Four Seasons Hospice and faithfully attending the symphony.
Ray had a lifelong love of and involvement in music. He played the coronet growing up and was a member of the Purdue Glee Club, the Scottish Rite Choir of Dayton, the Hendersonville Chorale, and of church choirs in Dayton and Hendersonville. He was a patron of both the Dayton and Hendersonville symphony orchestras, and a lifelong Mason. Ray also played golf, for which his immense patience came in handy, and had a talent for fixing almost anything.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Mindy, of Burlington, VT; sister-in-law Lois Clawson and nephews Devon (Kathy) and Gerald (Janet) Clawson, all of Indiana. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife and his brother, Harold.
A memorial service will be held at the Hendersonville First Congregational Church on Tuesday, October 29, at 1 pm. Donations in Ray's memory may be made to Four Seasons Hospice in Flat Rock, NC, or a local hospice of choice.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019