Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Allan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Keith Allan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Keith Allan Obituary
Mr. Raymond Keith Allan, 56, of Saluda went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Elizabeth House following an extended illness. He was a son of Joan E. McDonald and the late Robert Allan.
Raymond was a proud 10-year United States Navy veteran, serving in Naval Intelligence. He was employed as a Quality Control technician with Borg Warner and was of the Christian faith. He loved fishing with his best friend, Tim Trivett, building things and riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his loving wife, Renoda; mother, Joan McDonald; brothers, Robert and Greg Allan; stepchildren, Ralph and Richard Mikos; grandchildren, Matthew, Justin and Nicholas Mikos and Lucy Jenkins; a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 in the chapel of Shuler Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Reece officiating.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -