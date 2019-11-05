|
|
Mr. Raymond Keith Allan, 56, of Saluda went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Elizabeth House following an extended illness. He was a son of Joan E. McDonald and the late Robert Allan.
Raymond was a proud 10-year United States Navy veteran, serving in Naval Intelligence. He was employed as a Quality Control technician with Borg Warner and was of the Christian faith. He loved fishing with his best friend, Tim Trivett, building things and riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his loving wife, Renoda; mother, Joan McDonald; brothers, Robert and Greg Allan; stepchildren, Ralph and Richard Mikos; grandchildren, Matthew, Justin and Nicholas Mikos and Lucy Jenkins; a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 in the chapel of Shuler Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Reece officiating.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019