Dr. Raymond Webster Stover died peacefully in Hendersonville, NC on December 2 at the age of 81 after many years of struggling with Parkinson's.
Ray is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Taylor Stover, and his three children, Deborah, David, and Michael, their spouses, and 6 grandchildren.
Ray was born on March 20, 1938 in Verona, PA to Anna F. and Raymond S. Stover. He graduated from Lehigh University, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1960 with a B.S. degree in Physics. After marrying Liz that summer, they moved to Syracuse, NY where Ray attended graduate school at Syracuse University and received his Ph.D. in Physics in 1966. Upon graduation Ray accepted a position at Xerox where he spent his career as a research scientist, becoming a Principle Scientist and manager. Ray was an accomplished scientist with many patents in the field of Xerography
Over their first ten years together, the couple welcomed three children into their lives. The children remember him as a kind and loving father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Although family was always his priority, Ray enjoyed sailboat racing, gardening, camping, woodworking, golf, and travel. After retirement, Ray and Liz moved to Hendersonville, NC in 2004, where Ray pursued his passion for Bridge and achieved his Silver Life Master.
A memorial service has yet to be arranged, but the family will be organizing one to which all are welcome.
Donations may be sent to the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson's Research by Clicking Here.
Liz is deeply grateful for the support of their many friends, and for the loving support of their children and family.
