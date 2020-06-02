Rebecca Ann Howell-Nielsen, 72, of Hendersonville, passed away at her home surrounded by family on May 17th, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late June Spencer Howell and Ann Ridge Howell. She was also preceded in death by her brother, George Harrison Howell.

Rebecca is survived by her husband of 33 years Fred Nielsen, a native of Edneyville; their three children, son, Spencer Smith, wife Ali and their two sons, Brandon and Ryan; son, Chad Smith, wife Samantha and their three daughters, Jessica, Cheyenne and Dakota; daughter, Wendy Dare Courtney and her two children, Rebecca Dare Williams-husband, Andy Williams and her son, Trey Courtney; Becky's brother, William Howell wife, Gloria; and Becky's life- long best friend, Sue Booth.

Rebecca will be remembered for her free spirit and extreme love for her family and friends.

There will be a private celebration of her life held at a later date.

