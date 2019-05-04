|
|
We always knew she was an angel, but now it is official. Rebecca 'Becky' Galyean Snyder was called home to our Lord unexpectedly and earlier than we wanted on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Born January 25, 1950 to James Richard and Lola Mae Galyean, Becky grew to be a woman of great strength, grace, integrity, determination, resilience and dignity. She was a maternal figure to nearly everyone she encountered – always mothering, always nurturing. She appreciated nature and loved travel. But more importantly, she relished every second with her precious family and touched the lives of all who were blessed to know her.
She married the love of her life, Bill Snyder, in 1991. Bill happily accepted that Becky's daughter, Cathi, was part of the package (there really was no other choice!). Together, they went on to build a happy family, adding Cathi's husband, Brian, in 1996. Becky was in the delivery room right by Cathi's side when her two beautiful grandchildren (Brianna Rebecca - age 18, Gaga's namesake and Madelyn Elizabeth - age 16, Gaga's twin) completed their happy family.
From that point forward, Becky became affectionately known as 'Gaga' to both girls and ALL of their friends. Gaga went on to share years of travel, holidays, laughter and good times with her family. She was deeply dedicated to all of her family, especially her granddaughters, and never missed a recital, game, cheer competition, school play, birthday, track meet, coffee run or holiday. And – somehow – through it all, she never complained. (We are not just saying that because she's dead! She truly never, ever complained – not even at four-hour dance recitals!!) She took extreme pride and joy in her two grandchildren and was a steadfast fixture in their lives, always cheering them on, sharing her sage advice and, much to Cathi's chagrin, spoiling them relentlessly.
She simply loved mothering everyone. And she was amazing at it. She always over-prepared for every occasion – and in doing so, made that occasion even more special. She made to-do lists (especially for Bill) to ensure every detail was attended to. She instilled a love of reading and travel in all of us. She was our biggest cheerleader, always encouraging us to be the best versions of ourselves in both word and deed. She gave generously - not only to her family, but to everyone. And she could always be counted on to belt out an off-key rendition of 'happy birthday' for all family members annually (despite being asked repeatedly to stop!).
After putting her daughter through college, she put herself through college. She completed her Bachelor's degree while working full-time and caring for her aging, ailing parents. While most would have found this combination overwhelming and even impossible, Becky faced this challenge as she did with everything in her life – with a smile on her face and joy in her heart. She understood the value of education, hard work and caring for those she loved. And so, she did what had to be done. And in doing so, her gentle but indomitable spirit inspired others – especially her daughter.
After graduating, Becky went on to be named Henderson County's Director of Information Technology – a role she loved and served in for over 12 years, giving her 34 total years with Henderson County. She could routinely be found devoting extra hours each week to ensure the success of the colleagues she served. But her family never took a backseat to her career. Instead, she found a way to serve and take care of everyone (including Bill and we all know that's a big job!) while still working 50-hour weeks. As it turns out, Information Technology was yet another form of caregiving she provided to those of us who lacked her technology savvy – that includes her family, as well as the county employees who called her regularly. She always went out of her way to serve everyone. Please note: if you have IT problems moving forward, don't call her family. Becky enabled us to be technologically inept fools, so we will be no help to you!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lola Mae Galyean and her brother James Richard Galyean.
Her beautiful spirit is carried on by her survivors: husband, Bill Snyder; daughter, Catherine and her husband, Brian Cheek; granddaughters, Anna and Madelyn Cheek; mother-in-law Mickey Snyder; brother, Mark Galyean (really, he was more like a son) and his wife, Robbin; sister, Anne Galyean; and beloved nephews Adam, Tim and Josh Galyean.
We were richly blessed to have learned so many valuable lessons from our precious Becky (aka Gaga). Those who've taken her lessons to heart will continue to be kind, generous and loving to everyone they encounter. She will be missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and colleague.
The celebration of life memorial will be held at First United Methodist Church in Hendersonville on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 2pm. Dress casual. Wear the bright colors of spring. No black, please!
Instead of flowers, please honor Becky by doing an unexpected act of kindness for someone. Buy food for the car behind you in the drive-thru lane or a meal for a law enforcement officer, EMS or military personnel (anonymously, of course!). We know Becky would love knowing her generous and loving spirt inspired goodness and hope, both of which are so much more meaningful than flowers! For those who wish to make a donation in Becky's honor, please consider the American Heart Association. Those are the kind of things Gaga would do.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from May 4 to May 5, 2019