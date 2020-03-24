Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina "Gina" Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina "Gina" Hill Obituary
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Regina Hill (Gina), 61 of Flat Rock, NC gained her angel wings and flew home to heaven on Monday, March 23,2020 surrounded by her loving family and beloved dog, Keilee.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents, Pierce and Vienna Hill and two sisters, Sybil and Hazel.
She is survived by her sister, Wilma Rogers and husband Don; a nephew, Troy Rogers (Angie); nieces, Gwen Sides (Scott) and Lisa Walters (Cary); great nephews, Hayden Hawkins (Alicia), Aaron Rogers (Presley); great-nieces, Ashley Gonzalez (Jonathan), Rebecca Sides, Kristen Britt (Dylan) and Hayley Hawkins; and great, great-nieces and nephews, Violet, Liliana, Gunnar, Israel and Adeline.
The family would like to thank Todd Stone, PA and his office staff for the great care they provided and her caregivers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -