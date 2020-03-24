|
|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Regina Hill (Gina), 61 of Flat Rock, NC gained her angel wings and flew home to heaven on Monday, March 23,2020 surrounded by her loving family and beloved dog, Keilee.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents, Pierce and Vienna Hill and two sisters, Sybil and Hazel.
She is survived by her sister, Wilma Rogers and husband Don; a nephew, Troy Rogers (Angie); nieces, Gwen Sides (Scott) and Lisa Walters (Cary); great nephews, Hayden Hawkins (Alicia), Aaron Rogers (Presley); great-nieces, Ashley Gonzalez (Jonathan), Rebecca Sides, Kristen Britt (Dylan) and Hayley Hawkins; and great, great-nieces and nephews, Violet, Liliana, Gunnar, Israel and Adeline.
The family would like to thank Todd Stone, PA and his office staff for the great care they provided and her caregivers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020