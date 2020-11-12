1/1
Rena Stinnett-Hamilton
{ "" }
Rena Stinnett-Hamilton, 55, passed away November 6, 2020, after a brief courageous battle with lung cancer.
A native of Mills River, she was born May 19, 1965 to Ocie Stinnett and the late Ed Ray Stinnett; a brother, Eddie Stinnett also predeceased her. Rena was a graduate of West Henderson High and later earned her associates as a Registered Nurse from AB Tech. She was an amazing mother and an exceptional caretaker to her loved ones. Rena loved deeply and always put the needs of others before her own. She was a light in the darkness and will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish Rena's memory is her mother, Ocie Stinnett; a daughter, Kristen Troutman with son-in-law, Nathan; a sister, Libby Bryson; one brother, Tim Stinnett; two nieces, Kimberly Stinnett and Drue Stinnett; two nephews, Jody Bryant and Kyle Stinnett; and two great-nieces, Gracie and Izzy who fondly knew her as "Rena the Great".
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Monday, November 16, 2020 in the Shuler Funeral Home Chapel. The family suggests memorial contributions can be made in Rena's name to the Innocence Project, 40 Worth St, Suite 701, New York, NY, 10013; please include Attn: Development.




Published in Times-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
