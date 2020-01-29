Home

Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Reppard Gale Thomason

Reppard Gale Thomason Obituary
Reppard Gale Thomason, 68, of Hendersonville passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home. A lifelong resident of Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Willie and Helen Wilkie Sellers. Gale is also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Thomason; and siblings, Ernest "Buddy" Sellers, Ruth Laughter, Charlie Sellers, Jack Sellers, Darrell Sellers, David Sellers, and Linda Gordon.
Gale graduated from West Henderson High School, and worked for General Electric until her retirement. She was a master painter, learning the craft from her father, and was of the Baptist faith. Gale loved gardening and her flowers, her pet raccoon, and spending time with her granddaughter.
Left to cherish her memory are her son Charlie Thomason, his wife Angela, and their daughter Madison Rain; siblings, Mitchell Sellers (Jean), John Sellers (Lorraine), and Darlene Yow; and sister-in-law, Mary Lee Sellers. Gale will be greatly missed, and remembered for her uncanny ability to win scratch-offs.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2pm in the Chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Reverend Roy Waldrup officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-2pm and burial will follow the service in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
