John 14:2
"In my Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also."
Beloved father, Rex Begonia Freeman, 96, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock. He was born July 4, 1924, the youngest child of the late George M. and Emma Kate Edney Freeman. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Louise Kimzey Freeman in 2007 as well as seven siblings.
He was a lifelong resident of Henderson County and was a teacher for the Henderson County Public School System. He also taught at several Christian Schools throughout NC and in Gaffney, SC. He was a World War II veteran and served our country as a Staff Sergeant in the Army-Air Force. But his greatest joy was to serve the Lord Jesus. He pastored several small Baptist churches in Henderson County in addition to pastoring churches in Gaffney, SC and Sylva, NC.
With great faith and confidence, he would gladly proclaim to all: 2 Corinthians 5:17. "Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature; old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new."
Although we are grieving that he is no longer with us, we have great joy in knowing that he is at home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom he has faithfully served.
He is also survived by a son, Rex Begonia Freeman, Jr. and his wife Karen; three daughters, Dianne and her husband Ron Gates, Dottie and her husband John Todd, Lonnie and her husband Sam Frady; eight grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A visitation for the family will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Shepherd Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Greg Stiekes officiating.
