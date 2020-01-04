|
Richard Aaron Souther, 39, of Hendersonville, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. He was born October 9, 1980 in Hendersonville, a son of Sheila Darlene Redick Souther and Richard Darrell Souther.
A lifelong resident of Henderson County, Mr. Souther graduated from Haywood Community College in 2010 as the Class Valedictorian. He enjoyed hiking, camping, and fishing. He was known to have a major sweet tooth, his favorites were banana pudding, ice cream, and Mountain Dew. Aaron loved listening to music, especially old country music, and playing his guitar. He was a big fan of the Star Wars movies, documentaries, and any super hero movies. Aaron was known to tinker around with anything he could find and enjoyed collecting tools and electronic devices. He had attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Souther is survived by his girlfriend of five years, Sarah, five daughters, Nicole, Hayle, Emilee, Regan, and Eleanore, two sisters, Amy and her husband, Ashley, and Angie and her husband, Wesley, also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Hendersonville First Baptist Church, with Pastor Steve Scoggins officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm prior to the service in the Church.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020