Richard Briggs Alexander, 70, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home.
Richard served as a Physician's Assistant for 36 years in many patient settings in New York, Connecticut and North Carolina prior to his retirement.
Richard was always an amazing and loving husband who was a lively spirit, full of fun and mischief. He lived to help people in whatever way he could. While he traveled the beautiful countryside on his beloved motorcycle, Rick, as he was so fondly known, struck up conversations wherever he went. He never knew a stranger. He will sadly be missed, but never forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virginia Alexander and a sister, Julia Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Karen Alexander; two daughters, Rachel Quinn of Ojai, CA and Jessi Walton (Michael) of Franklin, TN; two grandchildren, Macey Elizabeth and Bennett Michael; a brother, Charles Alexander of Kailua, HI; a sister, Ann Winship (Bob) of Summerfield, FL and several nieces and nephews.
No services are currently planned.
In honor of his love for animals, donations in his name may be made to the Henderson County Humane Society.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 945 Hendersonville, NC 28793 or www.jacksonfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019