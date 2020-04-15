Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Rosborough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard David Rosborough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard David Rosborough Obituary
Richard D. Rosborough died on April 12, 2020, in Hendersonville, NC. Richard was born on June 4th, 1931, in Aruba, Netherlands Antilles and was the son of James and Celma Rosborough.
Richard was a retired Air Force Lt. Colonel, command pilot, with a BS in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from University of Oklahoma. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. After retiring from the Air Force, he taught college math, computers, statistics and marketing at UNLV for 24 years.
He was awarded the Bronze Star and Air Medal in Vietnam and earned Commendation Medals for flying into Berlin daily on photo-recon missions; airlifting the Army to Europe and back; coordinating design and construction of Atlas and Titan ICBM launch facility fuel systems; and for supporting the Army Special Forces in Vietnam. Richard was also an award winning 'Chili' cook.
His wife of 7 1/2 years, Jan C., will remain in Hendersonville with her son, Todd Ashcraft. Also surviving are a daughter, Kimberly Jo, and three sons, David Richard, Larry James and Kurtis Merle and his two brothers Jim and Don and a sister, Susan Dennis, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren
Richard's cremains will be buried alongside Jan Pierce Rosborough, his first wife of 51 years, in Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, Boulder City.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -