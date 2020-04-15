|
|
Richard D. Rosborough died on April 12, 2020, in Hendersonville, NC. Richard was born on June 4th, 1931, in Aruba, Netherlands Antilles and was the son of James and Celma Rosborough.
Richard was a retired Air Force Lt. Colonel, command pilot, with a BS in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from University of Oklahoma. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. After retiring from the Air Force, he taught college math, computers, statistics and marketing at UNLV for 24 years.
He was awarded the Bronze Star and Air Medal in Vietnam and earned Commendation Medals for flying into Berlin daily on photo-recon missions; airlifting the Army to Europe and back; coordinating design and construction of Atlas and Titan ICBM launch facility fuel systems; and for supporting the Army Special Forces in Vietnam. Richard was also an award winning 'Chili' cook.
His wife of 7 1/2 years, Jan C., will remain in Hendersonville with her son, Todd Ashcraft. Also surviving are a daughter, Kimberly Jo, and three sons, David Richard, Larry James and Kurtis Merle and his two brothers Jim and Don and a sister, Susan Dennis, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren
Richard's cremains will be buried alongside Jan Pierce Rosborough, his first wife of 51 years, in Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, Boulder City.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020