Richard Gordon
Richard Lee Gordon of Etowah died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home and with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Mason Gordon and Christine Echols Gordon. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Wallace, Tommy, Norman and Gene Gordon.
Richard is survived by his wife Jacqueline Duncan Gordon; son Mark and his wife Alison of Hendersonville and son Jeffrey of Salisbury, NC; sisters, Doris Hollifield and Lynda Wilson, grandsons Dustin, Andrew, Ryan, Kevin and Patrick Gordon; great-grandsons, Boone and Lachlan Gordon; and two very special people, Veronica Beltran and Jeff Gibson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Richard's memory be made to Etowah Horse Shoe Fire Department, 15 Morgan Road, Hendersonville, NC, 28739 or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S Allen Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Times-News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Thos Shepherd & Son
