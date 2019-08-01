|
Richard lost his battle with skin cancer on July 25, 2019. Richard was born in Marietta, Ohio on March 11, 1934. He was 85 years old at the time of death. He was predeceased by his parents Roy Kenneth Britton and Vera Marie Britton (Skipton).
He would want to be remembered for his work in helping many people, including disadvantaged youth, become computer trained in the training companies in which he was the president and founder. He also excelled in marketing and sales.
richard was a huge sports enthusiast and loved watching games in person as well as on tv. Richard was a baseball player in his youth that sparked his love of sports.
Richard is survived by his 4 children: Butch Britton, Vicki Britton Johnson, Ron Britton and Doug Britton. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019