Richard Louis Yaney, 92, of Hendersonville, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. He was born November 19, 1926 in Fort Wayne, IN.
He was the son of the late Frank and Esther Yaney. Richard is also preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Yaney who died on July 26, 2019.
He was a graduate of the U.S Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY and Auburn University, Auburn, AL. Richard obtained a Mechanical Engineering Degree and served as an Engineering Officer in the U.S. Navy during a time of peace.
Richard grew up in Decatur, AL and later moved to Michigan where he met his wife. During his career he worked for Cooper Wells & Company, Decatur Iron and Steel and Wolverine Tube all of Decatur, AL. He later worked for Chrysler Corp., Boeing Corporation, LTV Corporation, General Motors and Allison Transmission. He retired in 1992 from General Motors.
Richard was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Civitan Club of Hendersonville, Knights of Columbus, GM Retiree Club of Hendersonville and Immaculate Conception Church. He was also a former Board member of The Oaks Regime (The Oaks Condos where he lived).
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Yaney; two daughters, Janice Lynne Ritchie and her husband Scott of Piperton, TN and Julia Marie Hacker and her husband John of Jersey Village, TX; five grandchildren, Nicole Ritchie of Salt Lake City, UT and Brian Ritchie of Atlanta, GA and Andrew, Tyler and Paige Hacker all of Jersey Village, TX.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church with Rev. Britt Taylor officiating. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Interment will be private at Shepherd Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice (Elizabeth House), 571 Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731 or The Civitan Club of Hendersonville, c/o of Mike Burrell, 8024 Pinnacle Mountain Rd, Zirconia, NC 28790.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019