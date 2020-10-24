Richard Michael Corn

Born February 17, 1936
Richard "Dick" Corn (aka "Pop Corn") was born in 1936 to the late Roy (Pop Corn) and Annie Mae Corn of Hendersonville. He was the youngest of five children. Preceding him in death were his three brothers: Ezra Corn, Eurie "Bud" Corn, and Lenelle Corn, and one sister: Earlene Ledford. His other sister Omelia Stepp lives in Henderson County. He graduated from Edneyville High School, served in the United States Air Force where he was eventually stationed in Gettysburg, South Dakoka where he met and married his wife of fifty plus years, Janice Catherine Meis Corn. Mom passed away almost ten years ago. The early years of their marriage they lived in Gettysburg where the first two of their five children were born. Cynthia Lynn King of Albemarle, NC (married to Steve), and Kevin Roy Corn (married to Carol of Arlington, VA) who has passed also. Kevin waited patiently to greet his earthly Father at the gates of heaven and lead him into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father. Cheryl Corn Bell (married to Tim) was their first born in Hendersonville. Two years later came there third daughter Brenda Jo Sheldrick (married to Paul) also of Hendersonville. Several years later (thirteen) to be exact came the last (but not least) son Christopher Brett Corn (married to Ashley) who was also awaiting his arrival to Heaven to guide him to his Heavenly Father. He is the Grandfather of twelve Grandchildren who love him dearly (two of which were named after him). Fawn Stephenson and April King (both of Albemarle, NC), Richard "Richy", (deceased also), Kim, Clayton, Kevin Corn, (of Arlington, VA), Justin Richard Bell (of Rosman, NC), Vincent and Brandon Wright, Avery and Lily Corn, and Andrew Gosnell of Hendersonville. He is also the Great Grandfather of fifteen who know him as PaPa Corn Bear. He was loved by tons and tons of nieces and nephews.
He retired from E. I. Dupont in Brevard, NC after thirty or so years where several of his closest friends new him as "Little Richard". He was a volunteer for several years with the Henderson County Rescue Squad, Valley Hill Fire Department, and Etowah Horse Shoe Volunteer Fire Department. It meant a great deal to him to be able to give of himself when the community was in need. He was a carpenter, and an all-round fix-it guy who taught his sons, daughters, son in laws, and grandkids several invaluable tricks of the trades. He passed on a life time of knowledge, love, and experience that will never be forgotten.
Dad loved to camp, fish, hunt, and be around family in general. He was a loving Father who knew what we needed and when. His warm face, loving arms, and mischievous twinkle of the eye will be truly missed. Our Heavenly Father had blessed us with the best of earthly Fathers and we will miss him dearly.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 29th at 2:30pm at Chapel in the Pines, with an informal visitation at 2:00pm, followed by interment at Shepard's Memorial Park with military honors.
Cheryl C. Bell
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to your favorite local charity.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com
or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.