Richard N. "Dick" Hartel, 80 of Hendersonville, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home. Dick was born in December 1939 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He called many places home during his life: Junction City, Kansas, San Antonio, Texas, Washington, DC, Fayetteville, NC and several assignments in Germany. In 1959 he enlisted in the Army and began a 24-year career including service in Viet Nam and was awarded 2 Bronze Stars, six Commendations, Purple Heart and the Combat Medic Badge.
He met his wife Bonnie when they were both stationed in Heilbronn, Germany and they were married in Abilene, Kansas. After retiring, Dick served 15 years in Civil Service positions following his wife's military career until they both retired to Hendersonville in 1994.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents Winslow and Helen Joseph and his first wife of 15 years Jutta (Protzman) Hartel. He leaves behind his wife Bonnie of Hendersonville; his sister Bobbie (Couillard) Reeves of Gadsden, Alabama; his daughter Bjanka and her husband Ricardo Verlini of Rottach, Germany; a brother-in-law Paul MacGhee of Moorestown, NJ; a nephew; and several nieces.
Dick was a member of the Carolina Mountain Car Club and enjoyed selling 50/50 tickets at Music on Main. He was passionate about his classic Mustangs and loved his Minnesota Vikings, family and traveling to see them. His wit and sense of humor will be missed.
A Celebration of Dick's life with military honors will be held at 11:00am on Saturday in the chapel of Shuler Funeral Home. Respecting the wishes of the family, in lieu of contributions, the family suggests you do a random act of kindness.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020