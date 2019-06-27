|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Richard Neveille Wood, 66, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was the son of Mary Coleman and Walter Wood, raised by Helen and Randolph Wood and the husband of Shirley Mize Wood of fourty-four years. He attended Fairmont United Methodist Church, was a volunteer fireman in his younger years and retired from Tietex after 42 years of service with perfect attendence. He loved attending church, going to auctions, his home in Tennessee and having fun with his grandchildren and family.
Survivors also include three daughters, Jennifer Wood, Helen Barney and Tonya Lynn; seven grandchildren, Shannon Jr., Madison Lynn, Alyssa Ann, Alexis Renee, Cory Jr., Sierra Nicole and Sienna Marlene.
Family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 11AM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Gardens with Pastor Brent Dehlbom officiating.
The family request memorials be made to Fairmont United Methodist Church, 213 Watervale Drive Spartanburg 29301.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in The Times-News on June 27, 2019