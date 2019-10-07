Home

POWERED BY

Services
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
For more information about
Richard Day
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the house
210 Overhill Dr.
Tryon, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Norman Day

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Norman Day Obituary
TRYON, NC- Richard Norman Day, 78, of Tryon, NC passed away suddenly on Friday, October 4, 2019 of a heart attack.
Richard was raised in Rochester, Michigan and graduated from the University of Michigan. He owned and operated the Birmingham Camera Shop for many years then turned to the sale of accounting software. He moved to Tryon in 1994 where he rapidly grew his software company. After Y2K he switched to selling medical insurance.
Richard loved his family, living in the country, and walking his dogs on the trails. He also got a great deal of enjoyment from helping people with their insurance needs, playing his banjo, talking to folks over the air as a member of Thermal Belt Amateur Radio Club, and playing with all his high tech toys.
Surviving are his wife Karen Vosburgh Day; his sons William and Robert (Rinko); his brother William Lee Day (Gail); his sister Nancy Cochran (Tim); two grandsons, Christopher and Jonathan; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will be at the house to meet you on Saturday October 12 from 2-6. The address is 210 Overhill Dr., Tryon 28782.
Memorials may be made to Foothills Humane Society, 989 Little Mountain Rd., Columbus, NC 28722
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Home & Crematory
Tryon, North Carolina
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
Download Now