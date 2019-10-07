|
|
TRYON, NC- Richard Norman Day, 78, of Tryon, NC passed away suddenly on Friday, October 4, 2019 of a heart attack.
Richard was raised in Rochester, Michigan and graduated from the University of Michigan. He owned and operated the Birmingham Camera Shop for many years then turned to the sale of accounting software. He moved to Tryon in 1994 where he rapidly grew his software company. After Y2K he switched to selling medical insurance.
Richard loved his family, living in the country, and walking his dogs on the trails. He also got a great deal of enjoyment from helping people with their insurance needs, playing his banjo, talking to folks over the air as a member of Thermal Belt Amateur Radio Club, and playing with all his high tech toys.
Surviving are his wife Karen Vosburgh Day; his sons William and Robert (Rinko); his brother William Lee Day (Gail); his sister Nancy Cochran (Tim); two grandsons, Christopher and Jonathan; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will be at the house to meet you on Saturday October 12 from 2-6. The address is 210 Overhill Dr., Tryon 28782.
Memorials may be made to Foothills Humane Society, 989 Little Mountain Rd., Columbus, NC 28722
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Home & Crematory
Tryon, North Carolina
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019