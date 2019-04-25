|
Richard Raymond (Dick) Van Skiver was born February 17th, 1934 in Canisteo, NY. He passed away at his residence in Hendersonville, NC with his wife and daughter at his side when he entered heaven's gate. He was 85 years old.
Dick will be remembered for his infectious smile that never left his face. He loved nature and gardening, but most of all he loved his Lord and his family. Supporting his church and God's work was a high priority to him.
He spent most of his life in NJ employed by Rutgers, the State University of NJ, as 4-H Camp Ranger. He retired to Hendersonville, NC in 1993.
Dick is survived by his wife of sixty three years, Janet; sons Richard; David, his wife Lisa and three grandchildren; daughter Debbie.
A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene, Hendersonville. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to "Four Seasons Hospice" or to the First Church of the Nazarene.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at: www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or P.O. Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019