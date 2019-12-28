|
|
Richard Bernard ("Dick") Troxel died Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home in Hendersonville, N.C. Dick was born February 27, 1932 in Richmond, Indiana, the only child of Howard R. and Monica J. Troxel.
He is survived by his wife, Cherry; two children, Richard W. Troxel and Tamara Troxel-Domagala; two grandchildren, Chelsea Domagala-Walton and Hogan J. Domagala; five great-grandchildren, and Cherry's two sons. All of Dick's children reside in the environs of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Dick held an undergraduate degree from Ohio State University and a master of business administration degree from the University of Minnesota. He and Cherry have been long-time members of Champion Hills Country Club in Hendersonville. Dick recently returned to his much earlier obsession with duplicate bridge. He had become a Life Master in bridge in 1955 (the first life master in Dayton, Ohio where he was then living) at the age of 23. He was life master No. 823 in the United States. Contributing to the master point collection required to become a life master was a victory in the National Non-Master Pair championship in Washington, D.C. in 1954. He gave up tournament bridge for some 40 years before recently resuming playing in the Hendersonville Bridge Club. He held the rank of silver life master. Dick published an article in a 2016 issue of The Bridge World magazine pointing out possible improvements in card play that he had noticed in the local newspaper's bridge column. Dick's professional career was also quite successful. He was elected a partner in the management consulting department of what was then known as Peat, Marwick & Mitchell Co. (now KPMG) in 1972, the same year in which he also achieved the professional certifications of Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant. That was the first year in which the Certificate in Management Accountant was made available and the Institute of Management Accounting accordingly recognized him in 2012 for "40 years of excellence." After retiring from Peat Marwick's Chicago office in 1990, he founded the firm of Capital Accounting in Washington, D.C., performing litigation support services. He retired from Capital Accounting in 1996 and has since been active as an expert witness testifying regarding intellectual property damages in nearly two hundred trials and depositions. Over the years, juries awarded hundreds of millions of dollars to his clients, based on his analysis and testimony. He was the co-author (with long-time friend William O. Kerr, Ph.D., Washington, D.C.) of the text Calculating Intellectual Property Damages, first published by Thomson Reuters in 2006 and updated with a new edition in each year since. Dick was not a believer in an after-life but has said he hoped he was wrong about that he would love to be able to again sit down to a bridge table with his deceased partners and friends.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019